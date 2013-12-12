US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of data amid Fed uncertainty

* Facebook to join S&P 500

* Lululemon slumps; forecasts flat Q4 same-store sales

* Hilton Worldwide raises over $2.3 bln in record hotel IPO

* Futures down: Dow 21 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 3.25 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday, setting Wall Street up for a third day of losses, as investors awaited a batch of economic data that may provide clues on how soon the Federal Reserve will start trimming its stimulus efforts.

U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers for the week ended Dec. 7 and U.S. retail sales data for November will both be released at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).

“Retail sales is important because now the Fed has all the necessary tools to begin tapering. If the sales come in much weaker than expected, then that might buy some time,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at New York-based Rockwell Global Capital.

S&P 500 futures fell 1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 21 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.25 points.

Wall Street posted its biggest drop in a month Wednesday as traders took profit after a provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the Fed to keep up its current pace of economic stimulus. The central bank’s massive bond-buying program has helped prop up the equity market for much of the year.

Standard & Poor’s said late Wednesday Facebook Inc will join its S&P 500 benchmark index after the close of trading on Dec. 20, cementing the social media network’s rise into one of the biggest, most powerful U.S. companies. The stock rose nearly 4 percent in premarket trading.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc fell 12.2 percent in premarket trading after the company gave a weaker-than-expected outlook.

Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc raised $2.34 billion in its IPO on Wednesday, returning to the public markets some six years after Blackstone Group LP took it private in one of the largest deals of the leveraged buyout boom.

Global equity markets were weighed by worries over the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back stimulus earlier than expected. European shares slipped to a two-month low on Thursday.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost its bid to ban sales of Apple Inc’s older iPhone and iPad in South Korea after a court dismissed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. firm had infringed on three of Samsung’s mobile patents.