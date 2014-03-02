FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. equity futures slip, concerns about Ukraine cited
#Market News
March 2, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. equity futures slip, concerns about Ukraine cited

David Gaffen

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. equity futures dipped at the start of electronic trading on Sunday, with concerns about Russia’s aggression in the Ukraine weighing on sentiment.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 E-mini futures, the most popularly traded equity futures contract, fell 15.75 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1842.00 in early trading.

Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically, as President Vladimir Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
