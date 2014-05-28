US STOCKS-Futures tick up, S&P on track to extend record

* Toll Brothers, Michael Kors up after earnings; DSW drops

* S&P 500 aims for fifth straight day of gains

* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Wednesday, with technicals in focus and scant key items on the U.S. economic calendar, following yet another record close on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

* Investors’ appetite for equities continued on the back of strong U.S. economic data and expectations of monetary easing by the European Central Bank, while the euro was seen weakening further from a 2-1/2 year high hit earlier this month and the U.S. 10-year yield hovered near its lowest since October.

* The S&P 500 was poised for a fifth straight day of gains, which would be its second-longest run this year. The index closed at 1,911.91, near the 1,910 area seen as technical resistance. Support kicks in at 1,900 and then at the 14-day moving average, now near 1,887.

* Upbeat earnings from Toll Brothers could push homebuilders higher while retailers Michael Kors and DSW told diverging stories about consumer spending.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 3 points and fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract, indicating a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 25 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 5 points.

* Toll Brothers shares added 3.3 percent in premarket trading after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder said quarterly profit more than doubled as it sold more homes at higher prices.

* Michael Kors Holdings reported a 59 percent jump in quarterly profit as sales of its handbags and watches surged in North America. Shares were up 3 percent in trading before the bell.

* Footwear retailer DSW tumbled 15 percent in premarket trading after reporting a drop in sales.

* Workday Inc’s shares rose 5.7 percent in premarket trading a day after posting first-quarter revenue that jumped 74 percent on strong subscription growth for its web-based human resources software. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)