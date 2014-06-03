FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures dip, with few trading incentives
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures dip, with few trading incentives

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dow, S&P 500 ended at records on Monday

* Light VIX and volume raises some concerns

* Pilgrim’s raises buyout offer for Hillshire

* Futures down: Dow 2 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were a touch lower on Tuesday as traders found few reasons to buy with major indexes at record levels, though the market’s recent upward momentum appeared intact.

* Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at records on Monday; that was the benchmark S&P’s third consecutive record. However, recent gains have come in light trading, indicating the rally has lacked conviction. About 60,000 S&P 500 e-minis contracts changed hands in morning trading on Tuesday, suggesting another day of light action.

* The CBOE Volatility Index has also been lower than average, hovering near levels not seen since March 2013. While the current levels of the VIX indicates a lack of fear in the market, some investors are concerned it also reflects a sense of complacency among investors.

* Trading catalysts could come later in the session, with the release of data on durable goods and factory orders, both for April and scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Factory orders are seen rising 0.5 percent in the month, a smaller advance than in March. The Institute for Supply Management’s May read on New York economic activity is also on tap, due at 9:45 a.m.

* S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 2 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6.5 points.

* Pilgrim’s Pride Corp confirmed a revised proposal to buy Hillshire Brands for $55 a share, an offer that values the company at $7.7 billion. Last week, Tyson Foods Inc offered to buy Hillshire for $6.3 billion. Hillshire said it would conduct talks with both parties. Its stock rose 8.4 percent to $58.05 before the bell.

* Element Financial Corp late Monday agreed to buy PHH Corp’s auto fleet leasing business for about $1.4 billion in cash.

* Gladstone Commercial Corp was one of the premarket session’s most active Nasdaq names, falling 3 percent to $17 after the company announced a common stock offering of an undisclosed size. Spherix Inc rose 17 percent to $2.11 in heavy trading after the company announced $20 million in equity financing.

Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.