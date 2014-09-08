FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Diamond Foods shares up after record walnut crop
September 8, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Diamond Foods shares up after record walnut crop

Caroline Valetkevitch

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Diamond Foods are up 3.6 percent and the stock is on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since July after forecasts for a record walnut crop in California this year, despite the state’s drought.

The stock is up 6 percent for the year so far, but at $27.40 it is well above its intrinsic value of $16.22, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, suggesting the stock is overvalued based on forward earnings growth projections.

The stock also has a relative valuation score of just 9 out of 100, the data shows.

Index snapshot at 14:53:

* S&P 500 is falling 8.42 points, 0.42 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp is down 0.57 points, 0.01 percent.

* Dow industrials are down 37.62 points, 0.22 percent.

* Russell 2000 is falling 1.11 points, 0.09 percent.

* S&P MidCap is down 4.52 points, 0.31 percent.

* S&P SmallCap is off 0.91 points, 0.13 percent. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)

