US STOCKS-McDonald's shares lower after August sales

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Shares of McDonald’s Corp are lower in premarket trading on Tuesday, with the fast food giant down 0.6 percent at $91.95 in the wake of its August sales data.

The company reported a drop of 3.7 percent in its worldwide comparable sales, with U.S. sales down 2.8 percent.

The stock has been struggling this year, down 4.7 percent, vastly underperforming the S&P 500 and falling under key moving averages - a sign of weak price momentum. McDonald’s is the third-worst performing Dow component in 2014, behind only General Electric and Boeing Co.

While the fast food space has in general been weak this year - Yum Brands is down 4.3 percent and Wendy’s Co is off 8 percent - Burger King Worldwide is bucking that trend, with a year-to-date gain of 41 percent.

Despite that, McDonald’s is considered inexpensive based on StarMine’s intrinsic value, which looks at anticipated growth over the next decade. That metric indicates that McDonald’s should be trading at $101.30.

Futures snapshot at 8:23:

* S&P 500 e-minis are falling 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, with 120,830 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are gaining 0.5 points, or 0.01 percent, in volume of 22,912 contracts.

* Dow e-minis are down 15 points, or 0.09 percent, with 22,427 contracts changing hands.