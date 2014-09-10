FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-NPS soars after preliminary review from FDA
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 10, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-NPS soars after preliminary review from FDA

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc rose sharply in premarket trading on Wednesday, after a preliminary review by the Food and Drug Administration said the company’s hormone replacement therapy Natpara reduced the need for calcium and vitamin D supplements in clinical trials.

The stock gained 17 percent to $30.15 before the opening bell, putting it on track for its biggest one-day surge since August 2013. Volume of about 730,000 shares was almost half the stock’s 50-day average of more than 1.6 million.

The FDA’s comments come two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisers to the agency who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.

Futures snapshot at 9:05 a.m. (1305 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis are down 1.5 points, or 0.08 percent, with 219,163 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are down 1.25 points, or 0.03 percent, in volume of 32,733 contracts.

* Dow e-minis are down 12 points, or 0.07 percent, with 29,824 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.