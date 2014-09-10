FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Anglogold Ashanti shares drop 16 pct; miners weigh on ADR index
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 10, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Anglogold Ashanti shares drop 16 pct; miners weigh on ADR index

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of South African gold miner AngloGold Ashanti Ltd were among the biggest percentage decliners on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday after it announced a $2.1 billion rights issue and plans to spin off its non-South African assets in a new British-based company.

The stock was down 16 percent and was on track for its biggest daily percentage decline since 2008.

Shares of other overseas producers were lower as well, including South Africa’s Gold Fields, down 3.5 percent. Shares of Brazilian miner Vale was down 1.9 percent while shares of BHP Billiton were down 0.9 percent.

The declines were weighing on the broader ADR market. The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs was down 0.1 percent.

Index snapshot at 11:37 EDT:

* S&P 500 up 0.54 points, or 0.03 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp up 10.34 points, or 0.23 percent.

* Dow industrials up 12.14 points, or 0.07 percent.

* Russell 2000 down 0.86 points, or 0.07 percent.

* S&P MidCap down 3.3 points, or 0.23 percent.

* S&P SmallCap off 1.23 points, or 0.19 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.