US STOCKS-RadioShack shares plunge a second straight day

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares of electronics retailer RadioShack were down sharply for a second straight session on Wednesday as Wedbush Securities said a bankruptcy filing was imminent.

RadioShack, due to report its second-quarter results early Thursday, was down 10.1 percent to $0.8451. The stock had dropped 22.9 percent on Tuesday and is down 67.7 percent for the year so far.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said Tuesday RadioShack could file for bankruptcy soon, making the stock worthless by the end of this year.

Thomson Reuters StarMine gives the company a combined credit risk model score of one out of a possible score of 100, which puts the company at the lowest possible level. In terms of relative valuation, the company has a score of six out of a possible 100, according to StarMine’s model.

Index snapshot at 14:37 EDT:

* S&P 500 was up 4.04 points, or 0.2 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was up 23.51 points, or 0.52 percent.

* Dow industrials was up 39.23 points, or 0.23 percent.

* Russell 2000 was up 3.87 points, or 0.33 percent.

* S&P MidCap was up 0.05 points, or 0 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was up 0.77 points, or 0.12 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)