FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Nabors Industries slides after Pamplona fund sells stake
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 11, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Nabors Industries slides after Pamplona fund sells stake

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries was the biggest percentage decliner on the S&P 500 Thursday after Pamplona Capital Management LLP said its private equity fund had sold a stake of about 8.5 percent in the oilfield services provider.

Pamplona Capital is Nabors’ largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. Nabors Industries shares were down 2.7 percent at $24.10.

The stock has rallied about 41.7 percent for the year, however, and is still not considered overvalued according to StarMine data, which puts its intrinsic value at $36.16.

Other energy-related names also were among the day’s biggest percentage decliners, including Chesapeake, down 1.5 percent, and Cabot Oil, down 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 energy index was down 0.3 percent and has had a weak September so far, as oil prices have fallen more than 4 percent. The energy index is down 4.3 percent since the end of August.

Index snapshot at 10:39 EDT:

* S&P 500 down 8.8 points, or 0.44 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp down 21.69 points, or 0.47 percent.

* Dow industrials down 75.62 points, or 0.44 percent.

* Russell 2000 down 3.62 points, or 0.31 percent.

* S&P MidCap down 3.37 points, or 0.24 percent.

* S&P SmallCap down 1.4 points, or 0.21 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.