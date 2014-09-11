FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Taminco jumps after news of Eastman Chemical deal
September 11, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Taminco jumps after news of Eastman Chemical deal

Caroline Valetkevitch

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Taminco Corp shares were up 11 percent on Thursday after Eastman Chemical Co said it will acquire the specialty chemical company.

Shares of Eastman Chemical were up 1.5 percent.

Eastman Chemical’s offer of $26 per share represents an 8.9 percent premium to Taminco’s Wednesday close.

Among other big movers in the materials sector, Dow Chemical’s stock was down 1.3 percent after a federal appeals court decided Dow Chemical was not entitled to more than $1 billion of tax deductions based on a decade of transactions with “sham” partnerships that Goldman and the law firm King & Spalding promoted.

Index snapshot at 1131 EDT (1531 GMT):

* S&P 500 down 2.92 points, or 0.15 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp down 10.35 points, or 0.23 percent.

* Dow industrials down 39.59 points, or 0.23 percent.

* Russell 2000 down 0.75 points, or 0.06 percent.

* S&P MidCap up 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent.

* S&P SmallCap up 1.03 points, or 0.15 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
