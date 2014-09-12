FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Biotech shares drop, Amarin plunges 20 pct
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 12, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Biotech shares drop, Amarin plunges 20 pct

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Biotech stocks were among the weakest sectors on Friday, falling as investors continued to take profit in the high-flying sector.

The Nasdaq Biotech index is down 0.9 percent, falling for a seventh session out of the past nine. Biotechs are a frequent target for profit-taking, as many investors view the group - which largely trades on future growth prospects and such volatile elements as drug pipeline progress - as overvalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals lost 1.2 percent to $93.10 while Amgen was off 0.9 percent to $137.64 and Regeneron Pharma lost 1 percent to $346.82.

Amarin Corp fell 20 percent on the Nasdaq, dropping to $1.44 after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had rejected a preset testing process for the second time. The stock was the biggest decliner in the Nasdaq Biotech index and was suffering its biggest one-day decline since Jan. 21. It is down almost 30 percent year-to-date.

Index snapshot at 12:43 EDT (1643 GMT):

* S&P 500 down 10.75 points, or 0.54 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp down 22.10 points, or 0.48 percent.

* Dow industrials down 67.24 points, or 0.39 percent.

* Russell 2000 down 13.07 points, or 1.11 percent.

* S&P MidCap down 12.17 points, or 0.85 percent.

* S&P SmallCap down 8.13 points, or 1.21 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.