FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Auto part makers getting no lift from TRW deal
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Auto part makers getting no lift from TRW deal

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Auto part makers were trading lower on Monday, as the deal to acquire TRW Automotive Holdings Corp by German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen failed to ignite any excitement in the sector.

The German company agreed to buy TRW for $13.5 billion, including debt, or $105.60 per share, which would create a company with combined annual sales of more than $40 billion.

Shares of TRW were falling slightly, however, down 0.8 percent to $103.05, 2.4 percent below the offer price and well below the StarMine intrinsic valuation of $122. The Dow Jones auto parts index was trading 1.1 percent lower, with all but one of the components in negative territory.

Index snapshot at 15:39 EDT (1939 GMT):

* S&P 500 was falling 0.92 points, or 0.05 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 45.11 points, or 0.99 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 42.41 points, or 0.25 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 11.28 points, or 0.97 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 5.5 points, or 0.39 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 5.02 points, or 0.76

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.