US STOCKS-ADRs dominate early trading on Wall Street
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-ADRs dominate early trading on Wall Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures off: Dow 21 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts (Updates trading)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Early trading on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday was dominated by stocks of companies not based in the United States and the most traded, in volume terms, were barely budging in price.

Among the few exceptions, U.S.-traded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev slipped 1.5 percent after gaining 3.2 percent on Monday on speculation of consolidation in the brewing industry.

On the Nasdaq, Yahoo ranked among the most traded and was up 0.2 percent as traders continue to look for ways to trade Alibaba’s initial public offering, expected later this week. Yahoo has a 23 percent stake in the Chinese company.

Sino-Global Shipping America jumped 23.1 percent to $3.09.

U.S. stock index futures dipped ahead of data on producer price inflation, with traders positioning for a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to provide clues on the short term direction of U.S. interest rates. A statement and forecasts will be released Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) followed by a press conference half an hour later.

Futures snapshot at 7:57 a.m. EDT (1157 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis down 2.5 points, or 0.13 percent, with 100,553 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis down 7.5 points, or 0.19 percent, in volume of 12,027 contracts.

* Dow e-minis down 21 points, or 0.12 percent, with 5,031 contracts changing hands.

Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
