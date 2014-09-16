US STOCKS-GT Advanced Technologies put options volume on the rise

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Put buyers were driving a second day of heavy volume in GT Advanced Technologies Inc’s options and the company’s shares were down 1.5 percent on Tuesday as a week-long slide in the company’s shares continued.

GT’s shares had plunged in their heaviest-ever trading day on Sept. 9 after Apple Inc said its new iPhone 6 would not feature screens made with GT’s sapphire glass displays. The company’s stock had done well earlier in the year on enthusiasm over a partnership between the two.

Buyers paying 35 to 40 cents for GT puts at the $10 strike price that are set to expire on October 3 dominated the options flow on Tuesday, with about 6,000 contracts trading, said Henry Schwartz, president of options analytics firm Trade Alert.

The shares were last down 18 cents at $11.70.

GT shares would have to drop below $9.60-$9.65 by the October expiration for the trader to make a profit if they held on to the puts till expiration.

About 55,000 puts and 17,000 calls traded as of 1:33 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, according to Trade Alert data. This follows 47,594 puts and 29,968 calls that traded on Monday.

GT shares have shed about 32 percent of their value since Sept. 9 when Apple unveiled its new iPhones, but the shares still remain up about 33 percent year-to-date.

Index snapshot at 13:54 EDT (1754 GMT):

* S&P 500 was rising 16.9 points, or 0.85 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 31.90 points, or 0.71 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 119.84 points, or 0.7 percent.

* Russell 2000 was adding 5.51 points, or 0.48 percent.

* S&P MidCap was adding 10.42 points, or 0.74 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was gaining 3.25 points, or 0.49 percent. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)