US STOCKS-Wall St pauses after 1 percent rally

* Further gains may be limited after recent rally

* Home prices unchanged in January-Case Shiller

* Lennar rises after first-quarter results, orders

* Indexes: Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all up 0.1 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were flat on Tuesday as investors found little reason to keep pushing shares higher after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a rally in the previous session.

Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. The Fed chief said the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring the unemployment rate down further.

The S&P has gained 12.6 percent so far this year, putting it near four-year highs, which some investors believe will make further gains more difficult. The nearly 6-month rally has come partly after accommodative measures by central banks around the world.

“There’s very little reason to sell now that Bernanke has provided another leg of support for the equity market by suggesting that unconventional monetary policy will be here for a long time,” said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

Wilkinson said while he sees further rises for equities over the next few months, any near-term advance might be limited. “The recent gains have taken us to our highest in four years, so we’re in somewhat new territory,” he said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.31 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,250.94. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.69 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,418.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.18 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,126.75.

Friday is the final trading day of the first quarter, and the S&P is on track for its biggest quarterly gain since 2009.

U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in January, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index, suggesting the battered housing market continued to crawl along the bottom. Equities barely budged after the data.

Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a sharp rise in first-quarter orders and said it saw strong signs of improvement in sales activity. The stock rose 4 percent to $27.47.

Apollo Group Inc, which owns for-profit University of Phoenix, late Monday said enrollments could decline sharply as it struggles to attract students amid strict admission policies. The shares fell 8.5 percent to $39.61.

Map Pharmaceuticals Inc slid 11.4 percent to $15.18 after the Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s migraine treatment, while Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc climbed 7.8 percent to $9.03 a day after Bausch & Lomb agreed to buy the company for about $500 million.