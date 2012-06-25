US STOCKS-Futures slide as EU summit hopes wane

* RIM could split its business in two - report

* New home sales data on tap

* Futures off: Dow 78 pts, S&P 9.3 pts, Nasdaq 16.75 pts

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Monday as expectations waned that a European Union summit this week would help soothe the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

A German government spokesman said the EU will probably not take any decisions on Greece in the upcoming summit, in which Greeks were hoping to ease the terms of their bailout.

Greece’s new prime minister and finance minister will miss the meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday, due to illness, which also delayed a visit to Athens by Greece’s international lenders.

A European equity benchmark fell more than 1 percent and the dollar, seen as a safe-haven when European markets are volatile, rose as worries about faltering global growth lingered after last week’s soft manufacturing data worldwide.

The U.S. data calendar includes the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and the Commerce Department’s new home sales for May at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 346,000 annualized units compared with 343,000 in April.

S&P 500 futures fell 9.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 78 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 16.75 points.

Research in Motion shares fell more than 1 percent in light premarket trading. The BlackBerry maker is considering splitting its business in two, separating its struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging network, The Sunday Times reported.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst decline of the year. However, the gains were not enough to push stocks into positive territory for the week.