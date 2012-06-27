FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of EU summit
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of EU summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* In win for Apple, judge halts U.S. sales of Samsung tablet

* Analysts cautiously optimistic on Facebook

* Futures: Dow off 6 pts; S&P up 2.5 pts, Nasdaq up 0.75 pt

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were mostly flat on Wednesday as investors had few reasons to act ahead of another meeting of EU leaders expected to do little to solve the region’s debt crisis.

Few expect anything concrete to emerge from the two-day European Union meeting that kicks off Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said debt sharing, an idea backed by France, Italy and Spain, would not happen in her lifetime.

The euro was also little changed against the U.S. dollar while European equities rose in choppy trade.

Investors awaited May durable goods orders, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.4 percent rise in May orders compared with an unchanged reading in April. Also on deck are pending home sales for May, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT)

S&P 500 futures rose 2.5 points and were little changed in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 6 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75 point.

A month after Facebook Inc’s initial public offering, some of Wall Street’s top analysts have published their first assessments of prospects for the world’s No. 1 social network. And most are cautiously optimistic.

A U.S. judge on Tuesday backed Apple’s request to stop Samsung selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in the United States, giving the iPhone maker a significant win in the global smartphone and tablet patent wars. Apple shares edged up in light premarket trading.

Google will soon unveil a tablet co-branded with Taiwan’s Asustek Computer and priced to compete with Amazon’s Kindle Fire device, an Asustek executive said.

