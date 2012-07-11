US STOCKS-Wall St dips ahead of Fed minutes

* Fed minutes eyed for QE3 clues

* Trade deficit narrows slightly, wholesale inventories data on tap

* Eli Lilly dips after schizophrenia drug trial results

* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 index on pace for its fifth straight decline before the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s June meeting.

The recent run of declines mark the longest losing streak for the benchmark index since six days of declines in May as a round of corporate earnings warnings crystallized concerns the sluggish global economy would impact profits.

Contributing to the market’s recent volatility was weak volume, with some of the lowest daily trading volumes of the year coming within the past week.

Investors will look to the minutes of the most recent Fed meeting, due to be released later in the day, for reasons behind the central bank’s decision to extend its Operation Twist program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a third round of monetary stimulus.

“We’ll pore through it and people will try to find some evidence of Fed support coming, whether we find it or not I don’t know - that is going to be a continuing debate going forward,” said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.

“I don’t think we’ve seen enough yet to bring them on, but of course there are those hoping for that.”

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Tuesday the U.S. economy is still some way from needing more asset-buying stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 25.58 points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,627.54. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 0.56 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,340.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 6.10 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,896.23.

Eli Lilly and Co slipped 0.8 percent to $42.53 after the company said its experimental schizophrenia drug known as mGlu2/3 did not work in a late stage clinical trial.

Hhgregg Inc plunged 34.2 percent to $7.59 after the electronics retailer forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter and cut its full-year outlook. Rival Best Buy Co Inc slumped 6.3 percent to $19.81.

Marriott International is set to release its second-quarter earnings after markets close, a day after the leading hotel and lodging operator signed an agreement to open its first hotel in Sri Lanka.

Economic data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly by 3.8 percent in May as a rise in exports, including those bound for Europe and China, eased the pain of a slowdown in the broader economy.

At 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Commerce Department will report wholesale inventories for May. Economists in a Reuters poll expect inventories to rise 0.3 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in April.