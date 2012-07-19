US STOCKS-Tech earnings lift Wall Street again

* IBM gains after raising outlook, Morgan Stanley down

* Walgreen shares rally after Express Scripts agreement

* Jobless claims, home resales, factory data disappoint

* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 at fresh 2-1/2 month highs as technology sector earnings continued to shine despite weak economic data.

A strong full-year outlook from IBM, bullish earnings from eBay and Qualcomm’s expectations for a “strong December quarter” boosted technology shares.

The market briefly pared gains in early trading after data showed manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region shrank for a third month and home resales were lower than forecast. Separate data showed more Americans applied for unemployment insurance than expected in the latest week.

“It is baked into stock prices that growth is going to be slow for a little while,” said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.

“People are focusing on individual stocks after earnings and trying to figure out (through) outlooks how weak the economy really is,” he said.

Record high prices in Treasuries have kept yield-seekers focused on stocks despite a softening economy. A vigilant Federal Reserve is also credited for helping equities hold amid poor economic data. Previous Fed actions to bolster the economy have triggered rallies in equity and commodity markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.90 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,938.60. The S&P 500 Index gained 3.66 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,376.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.70 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,966.30.

IBM shares jumped 3.5 percent to $194.89 a day after it raised its full-year profit forecast.

Qualcomm cut its revenue and earnings forecast for the current quarter but investors took heart as it said sales would improve for a strong last quarter of 2012, sending its shares up 3.8 percent to $58.19.

EBay shares jumped 8.3 percent to $43.82 after it posted stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings as more consumers shopped on its online marketplaces and used its PayPal payment service.

U.S.-traded shares of Mellanox Technologies touched their life high after the chipmaker’s profit beat analysts’ expectations. Mellanox, up about 40 percent at $92.61, was the biggest boost to the PHLX semiconductor index.

Walgreen shares soared 10.6 percent to $34.26 and Express Scripts Holding added 1.8 percent to $58.73 after the companies said they struck a pharmacy network agreement that settles a long-running dispute.

Walgreen competitor CVS Caremark fell 4.6 percent to $46.19.

Morgan Stanley fell 4.2 percent to $13.40 as quarterly revenue declined due to a slowdown in trading and dealmaking volumes.

Nokia reported a smaller loss than expected and ended the quarter with more cash than investors had expected. U.S.-listed shares of the company climbed 7.5 percent to $1.86.

Google shares rose 2.1 percent to $593.19. The company reports its earnings after the closing bell.