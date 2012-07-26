US STOCKS-Index futures climb after Draghi comments

* Draghi pledges to save euro

* 3M, Exxon, Amazon to report earnings

* Futures up: S&P 16.9 pts, Dow 136, Nasdaq 37

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after remarks by Europe’s central bank chief about protecting the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a market already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up stimulus efforts.

* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, including fighting unreasonably high government borrowing costs.

* Hopes that the Federal Reserve will increase its efforts to stimulate a flagging economy, maybe as early as its rate-setting meeting next week, helped soothe concerns about the economy.

* With around two fifths of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings as of Wednesday, 65 percent have beat Wall Street’s profit estimates. However, three in five companies missed revenue estimates, with many pointing to a weakening global economy.

* S&P 500 futures rose 16.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 136 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 37 points.

* Companies reporting Thursday include Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Dow Chemical, Kimberly-Clark , 3M, Sprint Nextel, Starbucks, United Technologies and Exxon Mobil.

* The euro and European shares rose on Thursday and German Bund futures fell after Draghi made his comments about preserving the euro.

* The chances of Greece leaving the euro in the next 12-18 months have risen to about 90 percent, U.S. bank Citi said in a report on Thursday.

* On the economic front, June durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), and pending home sales for June at 10:00 ET (1400 GMT).

* Visa Inc’s adjusted profit beat analysts’ estimates, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast for a second time this year, as more people move to card-based payments globally.

* Las Vegas Sands Corp, owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, reported quarterly earnings that were significantly worse than expected, hurt by lower profits at casinos in key Asian markets which had previously helped offset flagging U.S. revenue.