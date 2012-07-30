US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower after two-day run; Fed, ECB eyed

* Shaw surges premarket; to be bought by Chicago Bridge

* Roper Industries posts Q2 results, to buy Sunquest Information

* Progenics, Salix Pharma drop after FDA response letter

* Futures: Dow off 42 pts, S&P off 4 pts, Nasdaq up 3 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were poised for a modestly lower open on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 may retreat from gains in the prior two sessions that pushed the benchmark index to its highest close since May 3.

Increasing optimism last week that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) might provide further stimulus sparked the S&P 500’s biggest two-day rally since December and lifted the Dow above 13,000 for the first time since May 7.

The Fed and the ECB both meet this week amid investor expectations of action to stimulate economic growth and hopes the ECB tackles a spreading euro zone debt crisis. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank was ready to do whatever was necessary, within its mandate, to save the euro.

“We head into this week with high expectations of announcements from the ECB and the Fed and there may be a little tempering of the expectations this morning - nothing earth shattering but just a little bit of some minor profit-taking here in the U.S.,” said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

“We are a little extended, due for a little bit of a pullback.”

A rally in Italian and Spanish government bonds showed signs of exhaustion as investors waited for European policymakers to back up their pledges to safeguard the euro with new anti-crisis measures.

S&P 500 futures fell 4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 42 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points.

Roper Industries Inc said it will buy privately held Sunquest Information Systems Inc, a provider of diagnostic and laboratory software services to healthcare providers, for about $1.4 billion in cash. The diversified manufacturer also posted second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year 2012 outlook.

S&P 500 companies set to report quarterly earnings on Monday include Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Eastman Chemical Co .

According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of the 280 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date for Q2 2012, 67 percent have reported earnings above analyst expectations. The average over the past four quarters is 68 percent.

Shaw Group surged 65.5 percent to $44.18 in premarket trading after the engineering company agreed to be acquired by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co for about $3 billion in cash and stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 46.8 percent to $5.75 and Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 11.1 percent to $47.29 in premarket trade after the companies said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested additional data in a complete response letter regarding their Relistor drug.

Chevron Corp plans to invest $2 billion to develop its Lianzi oilfield straddling the maritime border between Republic of Congo and Angola, a company official said on Sunday. Shares dipped 0.5 percent to $108.73 in premarket.