US STOCKS-Futures slide after weak China data

* J C Penney shares slide after sales drop

* Futures off: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday weighed by a far weaker than expected rate of growth in Chinese exports, but the S&P 500 was still on track to post its fifth straight week of gains.

* Trade and new bank lending data in China suggested pro-growth policies have been slow to gain traction and more urgent action may be needed to stabilize the economy.

* The S&P 500 closed Thursday at its highest in more than three months and near 4 year highs as investors continue to bet a soft global economy will trigger intervention from central banks including the Federal Reserve.

* The recent rally was triggered by expectations the European Central Bank will soon act to lower yields in Spain and Italy as a way to stabilize the bloc’s economy. The drop in Chinese export growth was in part due to slow demand from Europe.

* S&P 500 futures fell 6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 48 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 7.5 points.

* Research In Motion’s U.S.-traded shares rose 3.8 percent premarket after Bloomberg reported IBM Corp has considered buying RIM’s enterprise division.

* J.C. Penney shares dropped 7.1 percent in light premarket trading after it reported a deeper-than-expected drop in quarterly sales at stores open at least a year, its second straight quarter of severe sales losses since changing its pricing strategy last winter.

* Fusion-io Inc shares jumped 25 percent premarket, after it projected late Thursday strong growth over the next year and handily beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.