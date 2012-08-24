US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on ECB news, Bernanke

* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields - sources

* Bernanke’s letter: Fed has more scope to supply stimulus

* Autodesk shares tumble after results disappoint

* Durable goods headline number surges, details mixed

* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday on news that the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets in a new bond- buying program that could help contain borrowing costs for Greece, Spain and other debt-laden euro-zone countries.

Further boosting investor sentiment, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed has room to deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. Bernanke made the comment in a letter to a congressional oversight panel.

The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were lower to flat earlier in the session, posted sharp gains following the news, but the S&P 500 was still on track to end the week down about 0.6 percent.

Setting yield-band targets would let the ECB keep its strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in, central bank sources told Reuters on Friday. Setting a band is an option gaining favor among central bankers, but the decision would not be made before the ECB’s Sept. 6 policy meeting, the sources said.

“Any time we get comments out of Europe that create a perception that they are working diligently to solve the debt issue, the euro starts to rally, the dollar goes lower and in return, our equity markets move higher,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of active trading at Charles Schwab, in Austin, Texas.

“I‘m not sure if this will have lasting impact on the market, but one thing for sure is that the market was sort of in this consolidation mode before this news came out.”

The S&P 500 briefly fell below the 1,400 level earlier in the morning following cautious comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Greece staying in the euro zone.

It was the first time in two weeks that the benchmark S&P 500 had dipped below 1,400. The index hasn’t closed below 1,400 since the first Monday of August. It was on track for only its first weekly decline in seven.

“Intermediate-term, weekly indicators, tracking one- to two-quarter shifts are not yet overbought and, in theory, have potential to carry equities higher into the fall,” said Robert Sluymer, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets LLC, in New York.

Sluymer expects to see “at least one more upside attempt in September before sufficient evidence could conclude the intermediate-term rebound that began in June is failing.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.31 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,139.77. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.71 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,409.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.29 points, or 0.53 percent, at 3,069.70.

Trading volume was expected to be low until the annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bernanke and ECB President Mario Draghi will speak next week.

In a letter to a congressional oversight panel on Friday, Bernanke said, “There is scope for further action by the Federal Reserve to ease financial conditions and strengthen the recovery.”

Data showed new orders for durable goods, which are long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods such as computers and aircraft, surged in July, even as declines in a gauge of planned business spending pointed to a slowing growth trend in manufacturing.

The mixed data added to the market’s uncertainty on whether the Federal Reserve will act soon to bolster the economy.

Autodesk shares were downgraded by various brokerages a day after the design software maker’s quarterly results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly two years. Shares lost 14.3 percent to $30.59.

Supervalu shares jumped 10.9 percent to $2.35 as the U.S. grocery company’s advisers sought potential buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several suitors have inquired about its individual parts, according to a Bloomberg report.