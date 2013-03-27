US STOCKS-Futures edge lower on euro zone worries

* Soft demand at Italian debt auction sparks news fears

* Pending U.S. home sales data on tap

* Futures down: Dow 5.7 pts; S&P 50 pts; Nasdaq 8.25 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as soft demand at an Italian debt auction sparked fresh jitters over the financial health of the euro zone.

* Cyprus is finalizing capital control measures to prevent a run on its banks by depositors anxious about their savings, after wealthy depositors were penalized under a rescue package agreed with international lenders. Cypriot banks are due to reopen on Thursday.

* European stocks slid and the euro currency fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday.

* U.S. investors awaited data on pending home sales for February, due at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

* S&P 500 futures fell 5.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 50 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 8.25 points.

* As Boeing works to regain permission for its 787 Dreamliner to resume flights, the company faces what could be a costly new challenge: a temporary ban on some of the long-distance, trans-ocean journeys the jet was intended to fly.

* T-Mobile USA said Tuesday it will start selling Apple Inc’s iPhone on April 12, making it the last of the big national U.S. operators to sell the popular smartphone. The No. 4 U.S. mobile provider hopes the device can help stem customer losses.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that is now “probable” it will incur losses relating to allegations that company representatives had bribed officials in Mexico to speed up expansion there.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record closing high, as strong home price and manufacturing data fed optimism about the economy.