US STOCKS-Futures lower, but on track for seventh month of gains

* S&P 500 on track for seventh straight month of gains

* Shares remain tightly tethered to central bank policy

* Avago gives strong outlook, could lift chipmakers

* Futures down: Dow 75 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday as investors took profits following a recent rally, though they remained on track to close out a seventh straight month of gains.

* Equities have been strong this year, with the S&P 500 jumping 3.6 percent in May and 16 percent in the year to date, taking it repeatedly to record highs. Over the past seven months, the index has gained 17 percent.

* The gains have largely come on supportive monetary policies from central banks around the world, which has helped Wall Street avoid the adage of “sell in May, go away,” which refers to a historical trend of weakness in the month. The S&P fell 6.3 percent in May 2012.

* Despite the gains, shares have been volatile over the past few weeks on uncertainty over when the stimulus programs will be scaled back or stopped.

* S&P 500 futures fell 8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 75 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18 points.

* For the week, the Dow is up 0.1 percent, the S&P is up 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.9 percent.

* Semiconductor stocks will be in focus a day after Avago Technologies Ltd forecast third-quarter revenue that was largely above expectations, citing a revival of demand from a large customer.

* On the downside, Palo Alto Networks plunged 15.4 percent to $45.99 in premarket trading after giving an outlook that was below expectations.

* The Food and Drug Administration late Thursday refused approval to Endo Health Solutions Inc’s injectable testosterone drug, asking for a better risk management plan.

* One of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire Corp on Thursday urged the wireless company to recommend against Sprint Nextel Corp’s buyout offer after Dish Network Corp made a counter bid.

* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday following data on the labor market and GDP. While the numbers were weaker than expected, they soothed concerns about the Fed scaling back its stimulus measures any time soon.