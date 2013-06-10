US STOCKS-Wall St near flat as Fed fears offset U.S. credit outlook revision

* S&P revises U.S. credit outlook up to “stable”

* Investors mull Fed actions in wake of U.S. jobs report

* Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct; S&P down 0.1 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were nearly flat as worries about when or if the Federal Reserve might reduce its stimulus efforts offset a credit outlook upgrade for the United States.

Homebuilders were among the top decliners, led by losses in Lennar Corp, off 3 percent at $37.43 after JP Morgan downgraded the company’s stock to “neutral” from “overweight”. D.R. Horton Inc shares fell 2.2 percent to $23.05.

Technology stocks were among the day’s better performers, with the S&P technology index up 0.1 percent.

Analysts said the market seemed to be resting following recent days of volatility, including sharp gains on Friday, when the Dow posted its best daily percentage increase since Jan. 2.

“We just needed a breather from all the volatility last week,” said Seth Setrakian, partner and co-head of U.S. equities at First New York Securities.

Much of that volatility followed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments on the eventual reduction of stimulus. While last week’s employment report eased jitters that the Fed could cool the pace of its bond buying in the very near term, some investors are preparing for the Fed to reduce its quantitative easing by the end of the year.

Helping to support stocks, however, the Standard & Poor’s agency raised its U.S. sovereign credit outlook to “stable” from “negative”, and put the likelihood of a near-term downgrade of the rating at “less than one in three.”

The agency had downgraded the United States to “AA+” from the top-rated “AAA” in the summer of 2011.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.44 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,227.68. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,641.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.61 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,471.83.

On the Dow, McDonald’s Corp was among the biggest gainers after it said sales at its established restaurants around the world rose in May, sending its shares up 1.2 percent at $99.44.

Facebook Inc shares rose 4.3 percent to $24.29 after Stifel Nicolaus raised its rating on the social networking company’s stock.