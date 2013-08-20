US STOCKS-Futures flat, retail shares in focus

* World shares hit six-week low on Fed concerns

* Home Depot, Best Buy shares rise after results

* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P up 0.5 pts, Nasdaq off 1.5 pts

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday following the longest losing streak for equities so far this year, with trader focus on retail shares as top names report earnings.

* A gauge of global equity markets hit its lowest level in six weeks, tracking the S&P 500 index’s Monday close, as unease about an expected cut in U.S. stimulus and related gains in bond yields left investors on edge.

* Home Depot shares gained 3.2 percent in premarket trading after the world’s largest home improvement chain raised its yearly outlook after posting a profit beat.

* Shares of Best Buy rallied more than 12 percent in premarket trading after the world’s largest consumer electronics chain reported a higher quarterly profit.

* Retail stocks will be in focus as other names including Barnes and Noble and J.C. Penney also report earnings.

* S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 point and were flat in fair value terms. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 3 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 1.5 points.

* Urban Outfitters shares gained 8.5 percent premarket a day after the apparel retailer’s quarterly profit beat market estimates.

* China-based Trina Solar reported a smaller quarterly loss as it shipped more solar panels to newer markets such as Japan, China and India, and its shares rose 4.6 percent premarket.