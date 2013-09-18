US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of Fed decision

* FOMC meeting minutes due at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT

* Bernanke holds news conference at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT

* FOMC expected to be cautious with cuts to bond purchases

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday ahead of an announcement by the Federal Reserve on the future of its economic stimulus program.

* Investors were hesitant to make big bets ahead of what is expected to be the first tentative step by the U.S. Federal Reserve to wean the world off its massive stimulus program that has helped prop up the U.S. economy and equity markets for much of the year.

* Expectations are that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be cautious with cuts to its $85 billion in monthly asset buying when it announces its plans at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), while also seeking to reassure investors that an actual rise in interest rates is still distant. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke holds a press conference at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT)

* Many equity options traders appear less worried by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected announcement than by Washington’s looming debt and budget battles. Hedges on volatility have been on the rise, but those bets do not look to be specifically tied to the Fed which has warned it will wind down its stimulus efforts if the economy is improving.

* European shares traded at five-year highs by midday Wednesday with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 6.32 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,258.95, just above a five-year closing high hit on Monday.

* Other asset classes were also suggesting that investors were not too worried about the Fed announcement. The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday as investors bet that any move by the Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus will be modest.

* In other economic news, housing starts data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

* Adobe Systems Inc, known for its Photoshop and Acrobat software, expects subscriber growth to top the 331,000 it added in the third quarter due to strong demand from corporate customers. The stock was up 4.4 percent to $50.25 in premarket trading.