US STOCKS-Futures down after Dow record, eyes turn toward Fed

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday, a day after the Dow ended at a record high as investors shifted focus to how soon the Federal Reserve may begin reducing stimulus.

Speculation that the Fed could soon begin to taper its $85 billion-a-month in bond buying has grown since last week’s surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data, causing a sharp rise in U.S Treasury yields.

Tuesday brings a number of Fed speakers, including Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who are due to speak in the early afternoon.

“With tapering back on the table for December, we are seeing some backup in yields, and this invites for some profit taking in the stock market,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

Earlier, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said in an interview with CNBC cable television the Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus program cannot continue forever.

China unveiled a plan to broaden economic reforms but this did little to lift global shares. China’s leaders promised to let markets play a bigger role in resource allocation in a new policy blueprint announced at the end of a four-day meeting of key officials from the ruling Communist Party.

S&P 500 futures fell 4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 18 points while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 8.5 points.

Dish Network Corp posted quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates as it added 35,000 pay-TV subscribers, far exceeding expectations. The stock rose 4.2 percent in premarket trade.

News Corp could be in the spotlight, a day after the company reported a steeper-than-expected 3 percent decline in revenue in its first quarter as a standalone company, as weakness at its Australian newspapers took a toll.

Europe’s shares, meanwhile, fell from the five-year highs seen last week as low volumes and a disappointing run of corporate earnings results encouraged many investors to book some of the gains made in this year’s strong rally.