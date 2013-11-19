FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures tick lower as traders scramble for catalysts
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures tick lower as traders scramble for catalysts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Home Depot shares rise as housing recovery boosts results

* Best Buy swings to a profit, shares fall on margin concerns

* Trina Solar posts profit after string of losses, shares jump

* Futures: Dow off 4 pts, S&P off 3 pts, Nasdaq down 4 pts

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs the previous session, with a few earnings reports expected to dominate trading amid a lack of broad market catalysts.

* Major indexes continue to face resistance at key levels after the Dow traded above 16,000 and the S&P topped 1,800, levels that both were unable to hold at Monday’s close.

* Markets are seen trading in a tight range as technical resistance and the lack of bullish news is offset by the continued support to equities from the Federal Reserve’s economic stimulus.

* There are no major economic indicators due Tuesday. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy in Chicago at 2:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT) and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on “Communication and Monetary Policy” in Washington D.C. at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT).

* A recovery in the U.S. housing market helped Home Depot top profit and sales estimates for the third quarter, prompting the No. 1 home improvement chain to raise its fiscal-year outlook for the third time this year. Shares gained 3.1 percent in premarket trading.

* S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 4 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4 points.

* Best Buy reported a quarterly profit, reversing a year-ago loss, boosted by tight cost controls. The stock fell 5.7 percent, however, on concern over pressure on margins during the holiday season.

* Trina Solar Ltd posted a profit after eight straight quarters of losses as solar panel prices held steady after a four-year decline and the company cut manufacturing costs, sending its shares up 11.6 percent in premarket trading.

* Tesla Motors shares fell 3.4 percent premarket after the U.S. traffic safety regulator said it will examine potential risks associated with incidents in which Model S cars have caught fire. The stock was down 24 percent this month to Monday’s close.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.