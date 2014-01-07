FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures up after string of losses, German data supports
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures up after string of losses, German data supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* German unemployment unexpectedly falls

* Futures up: Dow 58 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding after three days of losses on the S&P 500 with the help of upbeat data out of Germany.

* German unemployment unexpectedly fell in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, bolstering hopes that domestic consumption could lift growth in Europe’s biggest economy.

* With scant items on the U.S. economic diary, traders looked ahead to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due out on Wednesday, and Friday’s payrolls report for clues on the state of the world’s largest economy.

* S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 58 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 15 points.

* Economic activity may be chilled by the so-called polar vortex - the coldest air in the Northern hemisphere that normally hovers over the polar region in winter but can be pushed south - which was enveloping the U.S. East Coast less than a week after the year’s first snowstorm blanketed the area, which includes the financial hubs of New York and Boston.

* Intel CEO Brian Krzanich showed off wearable computing devices on Monday, including earbuds that monitor the wearer’s heart rate and a smart headset, as the world’s largest chipmaker tries to get back on track after missing out on smartphones. Intel shares ticked up 0.5 percent in light premarket trading.

* Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences soared 60 percent in premarket trading a day after it said its movement disorder drug showed a reduction in symptoms compared with a placebo in a mid-stage study.

* Shares of therapeutic delivery systems provider Stereotaxis jumped 39 percent premarket after the completion of a clinical trial.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.