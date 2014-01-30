FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures rebound after selloff on Fed decision; data due
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures rebound after selloff on Fed decision; data due

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* GDP, weekly jobless claims data on tap

* Google shares up after deal with Lenovo Group

* Facebook shares rally after results beat expectations

* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 5.6 pts, Nasdaq 13.75 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Thursday, rebounding after a 1-percent drop in key indexes a day earlier, following the Federal Reserve’s decision to continue paring stimulus despite a selloff in emerging markets.

* Market participants were looking ahead to the release of data, including on economic growth and jobless claims, both due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).

* Robust household spending and rising exports likely kept the U.S. economy on solid ground in the fourth quarter, but stagnant wages could chip away some of the momentum in early 2014. Gross domestic product probably grew at a 3.2 percent annual rate, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

* Visa Inc shares rose nearly 4 percent in premarket trading after the world’s largest credit and debit card company, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used its cards.

* Google Inc shares rose 2.7 percent in premarket trading, a day after Lenovo Group said it would buy the internet search giant’s Motorola handset division for $2.91 billion.

* Facebook Inc shares jumped nearly 19 percent in premarket trading. The social media company delivered its strongest revenue growth in two years a day earlier, beating Wall Street targets.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5.6 points and were above/below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 37 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 13.75 points.

* The S&P 500 was down about 4 percent for the month, its worst monthly loss since May 2012. Some investors have been bracing for a correction, after the S&P 500’s dramatic advance of 30 percent last year.

* Global equities hit 2-1/2 month lows on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed ahead with reducing stimulus, raising concern about more emerging markets weakness and pushing investors towards safe-haven bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.