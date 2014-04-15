US STOCKS-Futures tick up after earnings, prices data due

* CPI, New York Fed manufacturing data on tap

* Yahoo, Morgan Stanley rise after research notes

* Futures up: Dow 12 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Tuesday after earnings from Coca Cola and Johnson & Johnson and ahead of economic data including inflation and manufacturing.

* Markets kept an eye on geopolitical tensions. Russia declared Ukraine on the brink of civil war as Kiev said an “anti-terrorist operation” against pro-Moscow separatists was under way, though the crackdown got off to a slow start, if at all.

* Coca-Cola Co reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly net earnings after a decline in volumes in Europe and the sale of its bottling operations in Brazil, but global sales volumes rose 2 percent in the quarter. Shares rose 1.2 percent in premarket trading.

* Johnson & Johnson shares also rose 1.9 percent in pre-market trading after results.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 12 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8 points.

* Herbalife was hit with a shareholder class action lawsuit accusing the multilevel-marketing company of failing to disclose to investors that its operations were based on a pyramid scheme.

* Shares of Morgan Stanley gained 2.9 percent in premarket trading after Bank of America / Merrill Lynch raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral.”

* Yahoo shares rose 1.7 percent in premarket trading after Macquarie raised the stock to “outperform” from “neutral” and raised its target price to $40 from $37.50.

* Barcode printer maker Zebra Technologies said it would buy Motorola Solutions’s enterprise business, which makes rugged mobile computers, tablets and barcode scanners, for $3.45 billion in cash. Motorola Solutions shares ticked up 0.3 percent and Zebra Tech added 7.6 percent.