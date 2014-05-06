US STOCKS-Futures little changed on caution as indexes near record

* Apple shares in spotlight after closing above $600

* Office Depot to close 400 U.S. stores, post loss

* Futures: Dow up 2 pts; S&P up 0.5 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pts

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors hesitated to push the market higher, with major indexes near record levels.

* Shares of Office Depot Inc jumped 8 percent in premarket trading even as it reported a quarterly loss and said it would shut at least 400 stores in the United States, hurt by competition from e-retailers, mass market chains and drugstores.

* Apple Inc shares were likely to be in the spotlight after the stock traded above $600 for the first time since late 2012. Shares were up 0.1 percent in premarket trading.

* Shares of Athenahealth Inc fell 11 percent in premarket trading, a day after hedge fund manager David Einhorn said his Greenlight Capital was betting against the company.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.5 point and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones e-minis added 2 points and Nasdaq 100 e-minis added 1 point.

* On the macroeconomic front, international trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

* Senior management from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca will be called before a British parliamentary committee to answer questions on a potential takeover deal. Last week, AstraZeneca rejected a 63 billion-pound ($106 billion) bid from Pfizer, but the U.S. firm is expected to pursue its efforts to acquire Britain’s second-largest pharmaceutical company.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as data showed strength in the services sector and Apple shares rallied, boosting the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)