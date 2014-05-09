FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St near flat; Apple off, but momentum shares rebound
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St near flat; Apple off, but momentum shares rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Apple reportedly close to deal for Beats Electronics

* Momentum shares like Gilead, Netflix rise

* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P 500 off 0.01 pct; Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks barely budged on Friday, with Apple’s slide offset by a rebound in high-growth momentum names.

Apple Inc was the biggest drag on both the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 on news that it is close to paying a record $3.2 billion for Beats Electronics, an expensive foray into music streaming and headphone gear, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Some analysts questioned whether Beats, valued at $1 billion during its last funding round in September, was worth that price. Apple shares fell 0.6 percent to $584.65.

But momentum names mostly advanced after a volatile week. Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc gained 1 percent to $79.48. Netflix Inc shares rose 1.6 percent to $326.63 after the company increased the price of its most popular video streaming plan by $1 a month.

“We’ve seen days of investors trying to see if there’s a bottom in these Nasdaq stocks,” said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“There’s some fear among investors that their steep fall-offs are a precursor of something to the broader market, and when they rebound, even temporarily, it seems to give confidence to the overall market.”

The S&P 500 has alternated between gains and losses each day this week, and the Nasdaq has dropped for three straight sessions - its longest losing streak since early April - as Internet-related stocks came under pressure.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.41 points or 0.06 percent, to 16,560.38. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.19 of a point or 0.01 percent, to 1,875.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 11.353 points or 0.28 percent to 4,062.848.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies was up 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were still on track to post declines for the week.

Healthcare stocks also rose, with shares of Merck up 0.6 percent at $55.14 a day after U.S. health regulators approved a blood-clot prevention drug developed by Merck for use by patients who have had a heart attack or who suffer from blockages in the arteries of the legs. The S&P healthcare index was up 0.3 percent.

Among the day’s big decliners, Rocket Fuel Inc shares tumbled 25.3 percent to $20.76 after the technology provider for Web-based video advertising forecast current-quarter revenue far below expectations, prompting downgrades from Goldman Sachs and BMO Capital. (Additional reporting by Herbert Lash and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Nick Zieminski and Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.