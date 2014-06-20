FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures flat after five-day winning streak
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures flat after five-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* ‘Quadruple witching’ may boost volume, volatility

* Oracle slumps in premarket after results

* Futures up: Dow 3 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, on the heels of a five-day rally in the S&P 500 that sent the benchmark index to its latest record high, putting it on track for its fourth weekly gain in the last five.

* Investors may see a spike of volume and volatility at the open and towards the closing bell as Friday marks a “quadruple witching” day - the expiration of stock options, index options, index futures and single-stock futures - as traders close hedging positions or roll them over at the last minute.

* Oracle Corp shares were down 5.5 percent to $40.19 before the opening bell after it posted fourth-quarter results that disappointed investors looking for more progress against rivals selling web-based services.

* Five days of gains in the benchmark S&P index marked its longest winning streak since mid-April. For the week, the index is up 1.2 percent, while the Dow is up 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq has gained 1.1 percent.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.5 point and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 3 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 1.75 points.

* Darden Restaurants lost 2.5 percent to $48.30 in light premarket trade after the chain restaurant operator reported fourth-quarter earnings.

* Midstream energy company Targa Resources Corp said it was no longer in discussions with Energy Transfer Equity LP, the pipeline company controlled by billionaire Kelcy Warren, regarding a deal.

* U.S.-listed shares of Shire jumped 13.6 percent to $217.82 in premarket trading after it rejected a 27 billion-pound ($46 billion) takeover offer from U.S. rival AbbVie, the latest attempt by a U.S. healthcare firm to tap into the London-listed group’s low tax rate.

* The rally in Shire helped European bourses hold on to gains.

* Japan’s Nikkei ended slightly lower after touching a fresh five-month peak, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ran out of steam, easing 0.4 percent on losses in South Korea and China. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.