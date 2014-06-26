FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open; Barclays lawsuit in focus
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open; Barclays lawsuit in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* U.S.-listed shares of Barclays down in premarket on fraud lawsuit

* GoPro to make Nasdaq debut after pricing IPO at top of range

* U.S. consumer spending misses expectations on weak services

* Futures: Dow up 7 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 2.75 pts (Updates with data)

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for a flat open on Thursday after snapping a two-day losing streak, with focus on financial stocks following a fraud lawsuit against British bank Barclays.

* Market reaction was muted to economic reports that showed weekly jobless claims fell marginally last week while U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in May.

* Alcoa Inc shares rose 5.3 percent in premarket trade after the company agreed to buy aircraft parts maker Firth Rixson from private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners for $2.85 billion in cash and stock.

* Financial stocks were likely to be in the spotlight the New York State’s attorney general filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British bank of giving an unfair edge in the United States to high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from such traders.

* U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 5.3 percent in premarket trade. Other European banks were also hit with U.S.-listed shares of UBS AG down 2.1 percent and Credit Suisse off 3.1 percent.

* Shares of the wearable sports camera maker GoPro will debut on the Nasdaq after 17.8 million class A shares priced at $24 per share, the top end of the expected price range. The IPO raised about $427.2 million.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat and in line with fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicating a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures added 7 points while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 2.75 points.

* European stocks inched up on Thursday, halting the previous session’s selloff, but Barclays led falls in banking shares. The European banking sector index shed 0.6 percent.

* Accenture Plc, a consulting and outsourcing company, reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, led by faster growth in its consulting business. The stock was up 1.8 percent in premarket trade.

* On Wednesday U.S. stocks rose, led by drugmakers, while a Supreme Court ruling lifted shares of major broadcasters. The S&P 500’s gains followed two days of losses, putting the index on track for a decline of 0.2 percent for the week. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.