FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures point to flat open, but M&A supports
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures point to flat open, but M&A supports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dollar Tree offers to buy Family Dollar for $9.2 bln

* June pending home sales on tap, seen rising 0.5 pct

* S&P 500 less than 1 percent from intraday record

* Futures up: Dow 1 pt, S&P 0.5 pt, Nasdaq 5.5 pts (Updates prices, adds Zillow acquisition)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Monday as investors looked ahead to the latest economic data and corporate earnings to give direction to a market near record levels.

* While merger and acquisition activity supported the market, there have been a number of high-profile earnings disappointments this quarter, including from Amazon.com and Caterpillar last week. The results pointed to weak conditions for market-moving bellwethers, even as more companies than usual have beaten analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue this quarter.

* The S&P 500 ended at a record Thursday but fell on Friday, pressured by Amazon’s and Visa Inc’s weak results. The benchmark index is less than 1 percent from an all-time intraday record, and on Friday, found support at its 14-day moving average, suggesting a recent positive trend in equities remains intact.

* Dollar Tree Inc offered to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc for about $9.2 billion, or $74.50 per share in cash and stock. Shares of Family Dollar jumped 22 percent to $74 in light premarket trading while Dollar Tree was up 3.7 percent to $56.24.

* Zillow Inc agreed to buy Trulia Inc for $3.5 billion in stock. Shares of Trulia jumped 16 percent to $65.41 before the bell while Zillow fell 3.1 percent to $153.90 after being halted earlier.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.5 point and were about even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 1 point and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 5.5 points.

* Investors were looking ahead to pending home sales, due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Sales are seen rising 0.5 percent in June, compared with a rise of 6.1 percent in May. Last week, June new home sales fell 8.1 percent, the biggest drop in almost a year.

* Financial data firm Markit will release its preliminary July read on the U.S. services sector at 9:45 a.m. That is seen falling to 59.8 from 61 in June. Later this week will see the release of data on second-quarter gross domestic product, as well as the July payroll report.

* Cisco Systems Inc shares dipped 0.8 percent to $25.75 before the bell. On Sunday, Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to “sector perform” from “outperform.”

* El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, a restaurant chain which went public on Friday, continued the strength of its trading debut, to rise 8.6 percent to $26.10 in premarket trading. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.