US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P up 1 pct as Wall St extends gains

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P up 1 percent, on a drop in borrowing costs for Spain that helped ease concerns about the European debt crisis.

Some corporate results that topped expectations, including from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Coca-Cola Co., added to the positive tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.14 points, or 1.06 percent, at 13,058.55. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 13.81 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,383.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.94 points, or 1.27 percent, at 3,026.34.