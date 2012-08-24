FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures drop slightly after Merkel comments
August 24, 2012

US STOCKS-Futures drop slightly after Merkel comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell slightly on Friday following comments from German leader Angela Merkel that she wants Greece to stay in the euro zone, and that Greece is doing all it can to solve its debt problems.

S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were below in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 1 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5 points.

