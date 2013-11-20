FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting said the central bank could begin to scale back its stimulus program at one of its next few meetings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.21 points, or 0.41 percent, to end unofficially at 15,900.82. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 6.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,781.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 10.28 points, or 0.26 percent, to close unofficially at 3,921.27.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.