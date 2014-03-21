FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, major indexes set for weekly gain
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, major indexes set for weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday with major indexes on track for a week of strong gains, but geopolitical concerns remained in view as the tenuous situation in Ukraine continued.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.24 points, or 0.46 percent, at 16,406.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 9.68 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,881.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.97 points, or 0.49 percent, at 4,340.25. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

