US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares lead Wall St higher, Time Warner jumps
July 16, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech shares lead Wall St higher, Time Warner jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock rose on Wednesday, led by tech shares after Intel’s earnings and word of a partnership between IBM and Apple, while Time Warner Inc rallied on news it rebuffed a takeover attempt from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.52 points or 0.41 percent, to 17,131.2, the S&P 500 gained 10.35 points or 0.52 percent, to 1,983.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.58 points or 0.67 percent, to 4,445.97. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

