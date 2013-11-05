US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly extends losses after data

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks drifted down to session lows Tuesday in the wake of data showing U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in October and firms took on workers despite a partial government shutdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.77 points, or 0.58 percent, to 15,548.35, the S&P 500 lost 9.49 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,758.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.499 points or 0.5 percent, to 3,917.092.

Shortly after the data was released, the S&P fell as much as 0.7 percent.