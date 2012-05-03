FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St turns lower after ISM data
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St turns lower after ISM data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks turned lower on Thursday after data on the U.S. services sector came in weaker than expected.

Equities had traded flat earlier in the session as weakness in monthly retail sales data was offset by an unexpected drop in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.75 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,241.82. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.90 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,398.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.23 points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,050.62.

