US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add gains after jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added gains on Friday after the latest jobs report showed the pace of hiring by U.S. employers eased slightly in December, pointing to a lackluster pace of economic growth that was unable to make further inroads in the country’s still high unemployment rate.

S&P 500 futures added 2.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 21 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.5 points.