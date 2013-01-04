FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add gains after jobs report
January 4, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add gains after jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added gains on Friday after the latest jobs report showed the pace of hiring by U.S. employers eased slightly in December, pointing to a lackluster pace of economic growth that was unable to make further inroads in the country’s still high unemployment rate.

S&P 500 futures added 2.6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 21 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.5 points.

