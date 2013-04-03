US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500, Nasdaq fall more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with energy among the sectors leading declines on the S&P 500 as oil prices fell sharply.

Shares of Chevron were down 1.1 percent at $117.72.

The losses put the S&P 500 on track for its biggest daily percentage loss since Feb. 25.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.16 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,559.85. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 16.46 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,553.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.64 points, or 1.19 percent, at 3,216.22.