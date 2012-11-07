FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall further as election results trickle in
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall further as election results trickle in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - S&P 500 index futures extended losses on Tuesday as early results on the U.S. presidential election showed a larger chance for President Barack Obama to be re-elected.

S&P 500 futures fell 14 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract.

With TV networks projecting wins in Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Michigan, Obama is making the path to victory harder for contender Mitt Romney.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
