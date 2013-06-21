US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P turn flat; Nasdaq at session lows

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 turned flat on Friday, erasing earlier gains while the Nasdaq dropped to a session low, pressured by Oracle Corp.

Financials were among the weakest shares of the day, with Citigroup Inc down 4.1 percent to $45.88 and Bank of America down 3.7 percent at $12.41.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.19 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,770.51. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 0.44 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,588.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.49 points, or 0.40 percent, at 3,351.15.